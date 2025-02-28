Ferraro held a plus-3 rating, recorded four hits and blocked two shots in a 4-3 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

Ferraro played an outstanding game Thursday, filling up the stat sheet. He was on-ice for all three Sharks goals and none of the four Canadiens goals, giving him a game-high plus-3 rating. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, filling up the stat sheet did not include recording a point, something the 26-year-old hasn't done for eight games. With no usage on the power play and playing on a struggling team like the Sharks, fantasy managers would be wise to look elsewhere for defensemen.