Ferraro logged an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Ferraro has two assists in three games since he returned from a broken leg. He set up Timo Meier for a shot that deflected in off Logan Couture in the third period of Thursday's game. Ferraro has had his moments on offense during his three NHL campaigns, but he's mostly a physical presence. The defenseman is at 13 points, 131 blocked shots, 109 hits, 38 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 51 appearances thi season.