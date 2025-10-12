Ferraro scored a goal on two shots and blocked five shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Ferraro has a goal, four shots on net and seven blocks over two games this season. While the Sharks made additions to their blue line in the offseason, Ferraro's defensive skill set will keep him in a top-four role. He's logged 100-plus hits in all six of his NHL campaigns and has added at least 125 blocks in four straight seasons. However, he's topped the 20-point mark just once and will likely struggle to get to that level of offense in 2025-26. Ferraro is in a contract year and could be a trade candidate in the likely event the Sharks aren't in the playoff picture in March.