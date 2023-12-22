Ferraro logged an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Ferraro continues to log heavy defensive minutes, averaging 24:34 per game in December while adding three points over 10 contests this month. The 25-year-old lucked into his helper Thursday -- the puck slipped off his stick and straight to goal-scorer Filip Zadina. Ferraro is up to six points, 58 shots on net, 92 blocked shots, 36 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 33 appearances in a top-four role.