Ferraro produced an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Ferraro was his usual self defensively, and he was able to add an assist on Evander Kane's tally 21 seconds into the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old Ferraro is up to 11 points in 31 games, which matches his output from 61 appearances last year. He's contributed 88 hits, 53 blocked shots, 41 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 2020-21. His strong physical play could give him some appeal in deeper formats.