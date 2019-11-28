Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Provides helper in loss
Ferraro produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.
The rookie defenseman notched his second assist in his last three games on Melker Karlsson's first-period tally. Ferraro has four assists and 42 hits through 23 appearances overall this season. The second-round pick from 2017 is averaging only 15:19 per game in a third-pairing role that will likely limit his chances to contribute to the offense.
