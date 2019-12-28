Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Ready to rock
Ferraro (upper body) will play versus the Kings on Friday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.
Ferraro will take his spot on the third pairing alongside Radim Simek, who is returning from a knee injury. Ferraro likely won't see a lot of ice time, and his return will have little impact in fantasy. The defenseman has just five assists through 32 games this year.
More News
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Remains out Sunday•
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Will miss second straight game•
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Sits with upper-body injury•
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Gathers assist in loss•
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Provides helper in loss•
-
Sharks' Mario Ferraro: First helper since injury return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.