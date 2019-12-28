Play

Ferraro (upper body) will play versus the Kings on Friday, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Ferraro will take his spot on the third pairing alongside Radim Simek, who is returning from a knee injury. Ferraro likely won't see a lot of ice time, and his return will have little impact in fantasy. The defenseman has just five assists through 32 games this year.

