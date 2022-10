Ferraro notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Ferraro has done well early in the year with three assists in four games. He helped out on a Nico Sturm tally in the first period of Saturday's loss. Ferraro sports a lackluster minus-3 rating that'll likely trend the wrong way all year, but he's added four shots on net and 10 blocked shots, and he can up the physicality as more of a defensive presence on the top pairing.