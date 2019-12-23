Ferraro (upper body) will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Head coach Bob Boughner did say that if it were a playoff game, Ferraro would likely be in the lineup, suggesting that the rookie blueliner is nearing a return. The Sharks are now off until Dec. 27 so expect Ferraro to rejoin the team sometime this upcoming weekend.