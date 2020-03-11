Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Remains unavailable
Ferraro (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.
Ferraro will miss a third straight game Wednesday and remains without a timetable for his return. His absence will continue to test the Sharks' depth on the back end, but it won't affect any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 11 points in 61 games this campaign. Another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.