Ferraro (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks, NHL.com's Brandon Cain reports.

Ferraro will miss a third straight game Wednesday and remains without a timetable for his return. His absence will continue to test the Sharks' depth on the back end, but it won't affect any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 11 points in 61 games this campaign. Another update on his status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.