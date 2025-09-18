Ferraro (ankle) is playing in Thursday's intersquad scrimmage, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Ferraro's injured ankle didn't need offseason surgery, and it appears that he is back to 100 percent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. During the scrimmage, Ferraro was paired with Timothy Liljegren, which could be a sign that the duo will link up for the upcoming campaign. For his part, Ferraro should be capable of producing between 15-20 points but provides the bulk of his fantasy value in hits and blocks.