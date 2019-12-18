Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Sits with upper-body injury
Ferraro (upper body) will not play Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Ferraro's injury was described as minor, which indicates the 21-year-old shouldn't have to miss too much time. The recently-recalled Jacob Middleton will take Ferraro's place on the third pairing Tuesday. The Sharks next play Saturday versus the Blues.
