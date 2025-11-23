Ferraro recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Ferraro snapped a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old defenseman plays a top-four role for the Sharks, but he's there for his defense rather than his offense. On the year, he's at five points, 22 shots on net, 39 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 22 contests.