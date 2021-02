Ferraro recorded an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Ferraro also led the Sharks with 7 hits and tied with Timo Meier for the team lead in shots with 4. The 22-year-old Ferraro added three blocked shots for a productive performance despite the low-scoring game. The Ontario native is up to four helpers, 18 shots, 29 hits and 19 blocks through 10 games. He's featured in a top-four role, but his scoring touch isn't consistent enough for the fantasy game just yet.