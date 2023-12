Ferraro scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Ferraro stunned the Vegas crowd early with a goal 29 seconds into the game, his first tally of the campaign. The 25-year-old defenseman has three points and a plus-4 rating over his last eight games. Overall, he's at five points, 49 shots on net, 29 hits, 80 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 28 contests while logging top-four minutes in his fifth season with the Sharks.