Ferraro has three assists in six games for the Sharks.

The 22-year-old defenseman is playing in his second full season after recording 11 points and a minus-15 rating in 61 games last year. Ferraro averaged 15:53 per game in 2019-20, but he's yet to see less than 21 minutes of ice time in any of his six games in 2020-21. The blueliner has contributed a minus-1 rating, 10 shots on goal, nine hits and nine blocked shots to add to his three helpers.