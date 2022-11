Ferraro (undisclosed) will join the Sharks for their upcoming four-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Based on Ferraro's placement on injured reserve, he won't be an option for the first two games of the trip but could be activated ahead of Saturday or Sunday's matchups with Ottawa and Buffalo, respectively. Once given the all-clear, Ferraro should retake his place in the lineup which figures to relegate Nick Cicek or Scott Harrington back to the minors.