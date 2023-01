Ferraro scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The fourth-year blueliner had only one point, a goal, in his prior 16 games since returning from a foot injury in December, but Ferraro busted out with his first multi-point effort since Oct. 8. He remains something of an afterthought for fantasy purposes right now, only occasionally seeing power-play time on the second unit, but if Erik Karlsson were to be dealt, Ferraro might be the biggest beneficiary.