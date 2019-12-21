Play

Ferraro (upper body) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

With Ferraro out Saturday, it's unlikely he's ready for Sunday's matchup against the Golden Knights, either. The 21-year-old has recorded five assists and a minus-10 rating through 32 games this year, and Jacob Middleton will fill into Ferraro's place.

