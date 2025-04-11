Ferraro's season-ending injury is a broken ankle that won't require surgery, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Ferraro was injured Wednesday versus the Wild. He had 17 points, 150 hits, 125 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-25 rating as the Sharks' top shutdown defender this season. Avoiding surgery is a positive sign, and he is expected to have a fairly normal offseason after a 4-6 week recovery from the injury. He'll be entering a contract year in 2025-26, so he could end up being a top trade target in the likely event the Sharks are not in playoff contention.