Sharks' Mario Ferraro: Won't play Saturday
Ferraro (lower body) will miss Saturday's game versus Ottawa, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Ferraro's injury isn't believed to be serious, but he'll miss Saturday's contest against the visiting Senators. Facing a quick turnaround, the defenseman could sit for Sunday's game but beyond that, Ferraro should be fine. In his place, Nikolai Knyzhov will make his NHL debut.
