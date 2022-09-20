Nutivaara (undisclosed) is on the Sharks' training camp roster.
Nutivaara missed all but one game for the Panthers last year. The 28-year-old has missed large chunks of three consecutive campaigns, and the Sharks have brought in a number of defenseman to create competition during camp. That said, Nutivaara signed for $1.5 million this offseason, so he should make the Opening Night roster if he can avoid injuries.
More News
-
Sharks' Markus Nutivaara: Heading to Bay Area•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Skating, still on LTIR•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Heads to IR•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Dealing with undisclosed issue•
-
Panthers' Markus Nutivaara: Earns assist in season debut•