Nutivaara (undisclosed) is on the Sharks' training camp roster.

Nutivaara missed all but one game for the Panthers last year. The 28-year-old has missed large chunks of three consecutive campaigns, and the Sharks have brought in a number of defenseman to create competition during camp. That said, Nutivaara signed for $1.5 million this offseason, so he should make the Opening Night roster if he can avoid injuries.