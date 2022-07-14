Nutivaara (undisclosed) signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Sharks on Wednesday.
Nutivaara dealt with a range of injuries last year that limited him to one assist in one game for the Panthers. He'll get a fresh start in San Jose, where he'll compete for a bottom-four role.
