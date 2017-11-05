Sharks' Martin Jones: Adds another to win column
Jones stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's win over the Ducks.
Jones has developed a reputation for being able to win hockey games and it's come to fruition once again this season. The 27-year-old owns a terrific 7-3-0 record with a .930 save percentage, making him one of the most dependable fantasy netminders around. The Sharks currently sit third in the Pacific Division and with Jones locked into the starting gig and delivering quality rate stats, he makes for a great fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...