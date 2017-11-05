Jones stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's win over the Ducks.

Jones has developed a reputation for being able to win hockey games and it's come to fruition once again this season. The 27-year-old owns a terrific 7-3-0 record with a .930 save percentage, making him one of the most dependable fantasy netminders around. The Sharks currently sit third in the Pacific Division and with Jones locked into the starting gig and delivering quality rate stats, he makes for a great fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.