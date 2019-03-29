Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows five to Hawks

Jones stopped only 22 of 27 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Jones has now taken the loss in five of his last six starts, allowing 21 goals in that span. For the season, Jones is at 34-18-5 with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Sharks' losing streak is at seven games, and it doesn't get any easier as the Golden Knights pay a visit Saturday for a potential playoff preview.