Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four goals in loss

Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Jones has now dropped two straight starts after a three-game winning streak. The 30-year-old goalie fell to 17-21-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 41 outings. Head coach Bob Boughner may turn to Aaron Dell for Wednesday's road game in Chicago given Jones' recent struggles.

