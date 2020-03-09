Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four goals in loss
Jones stopped 20 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Jones has now dropped two straight starts after a three-game winning streak. The 30-year-old goalie fell to 17-21-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 41 outings. Head coach Bob Boughner may turn to Aaron Dell for Wednesday's road game in Chicago given Jones' recent struggles.
