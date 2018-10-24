Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four in road win
Jones made 25 saves Tuesday in a 5-4 win over Nashville.
Tuesday's performance caused Jones' save percentage to dip under .900 (.899) and while he does hold a 4-3 record, the 28-year-old netminder has been up and down to start the season. San Jose was able to win despite him allowing four goals Tuesday night and if the Sharks are to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2018-19, they need Jones to play much better than he has in the early stages of the season.
