Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four in series-clinching win
Jones gave up four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.
It looked like the Sharks would go quietly at first, down 3-0 halfway through the third period, but a major penalty to Cody Eakin led to the Sharks scoring four times on the power play before Jonathan Marchessault scored with 47 seconds left in regulation. Jones had some struggles in the series, allowing 20 goals over seven games, but he did enough to help the Sharks advance to a second-round series with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...