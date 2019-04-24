Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows four in series-clinching win

Jones gave up four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against the Golden Knights in Game 7.

It looked like the Sharks would go quietly at first, down 3-0 halfway through the third period, but a major penalty to Cody Eakin led to the Sharks scoring four times on the power play before Jonathan Marchessault scored with 47 seconds left in regulation. Jones had some struggles in the series, allowing 20 goals over seven games, but he did enough to help the Sharks advance to a second-round series with the Avalanche.