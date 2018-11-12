Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows one goal in win

Jones stopped 29 of 30 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Jones was sharp and played like the goalie hockey fans are used to seeing in San Jose's crease. The Sharks' starting netminder will see his record move to 8-4-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Next up for San Jose is a home contest versus Nashville, a game Jones should be between the pipes for.