Sharks' Martin Jones: Allows three in Game 2 loss
Jones stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
The fourth goal came on an empty-net goal, to put the game out of reach for the Sharks. It was Jones' first loss in his last five starts, and has a 2.07 GAA and .936 save percentage in that span. There have been seven goals in each of the first two games of the series, so exercise caution when playing Jones, even if he's been hot as of late.
