Sharks' Martin Jones: Another bad outing

Jones gave up six goals on 40 shots in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Golden Knights.

At least this time Jones didn't get pulled early from the game, but he allowed a goal in the first minute of each period, including one 16 seconds into the game by Mark Stone. Even the final score was deceptive about how poorly the game went - after the first minute of the third period, the Golden Knights went up 5-1, effectively ending the game.