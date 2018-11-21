Sharks' Martin Jones: Another poor outing

Jones yielded four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

The Sharks had three leads in this game but the Oilers erased each of them, and Leon Draisaitl landed the dagger in overtime. This was the sixth time in seven games that Jones posted below a .890 save percentage, but he's still gained four wins in that span due to generous offensive support. He'll look to right the ship Friday against Vancouver.