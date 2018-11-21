Sharks' Martin Jones: Another poor outing
Jones yielded four goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Oilers.
The Sharks had three leads in this game but the Oilers erased each of them, and Leon Draisaitl landed the dagger in overtime. This was the sixth time in seven games that Jones posted below a .890 save percentage, but he's still gained four wins in that span due to generous offensive support. He'll look to right the ship Friday against Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...