Jones (undisclosed) should be at least be fit to serve as the backup goalie in Friday night's road game against the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Jones triumphed over the Jets with a 38-save shutout one game prior to sitting out with a minor ailment Tuesday, when backup tender Aaron Dell guided the Sharks to a 3-1 road win over the Flyers. It's too early to tell which of those guys will guard the cage in Florida to counter Roberto Luongo, but we recommend checking back for an official confirmation later in the day.