Sharks' Martin Jones: Back in blue paint
Jones will start Saturday's game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Jones is coming off his best outing of the season, when he steered away 24 of 25 shots against the Sabres to get his second win. The Islanders scored three goals on Jones earlier in October. Jones has been inconsistent this season so he's a tough play at this time.
