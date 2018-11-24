Sharks' Martin Jones: Back in cage against Vegas

Jones will start in goal Saturday night against the Golden Knights, who are playing host to the contest.

Jones' paltry ratios (3.01 GAA and .891 save percentage) don't seem like they should match his robust 9-5-2 record, but the Sharks are averaging 3.26 goals per game and it's been a saving grace for Team Teal's primary netminder, who looked on as his understudy, Aaron Dell, shut out the Canucks on Friday. Jones will hope to get back into the win column against a Vegas team countering with world-class netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.