Jones will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo.

After impressing in his first two seasons as a full-time starter, Jones has begun 2017-18 on an awful note, owning a 5.16 GAA, .864 save percentage, and a 0-0-2 record. Most alarming about those numbers is that each of Jones' starts came at home, where Thursday's game will take place, as well. The former King could be due for a bounce-back performance, but one has to worry about Jones' level of confidence heading into Thursday night.