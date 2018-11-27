Sharks' Martin Jones: Back in goal

Jones will start in goal against the host Sabres on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Jones was originally scheduled to start against the Golden Knights on Saturday, but coach Peter DeBoer did a last-minute switch in favor of Aaron Dell, who ended up yielding six goals on 36 shots in the 6-0 loss. So, what did the Sharks do? They saved Jones for the hottest team in the league, with Buffalo ripping off nine straight wins to sit two points behind the Lightning for the Eastern Conference lead.