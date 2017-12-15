Jones will post up between the pipes as Friday night's road starter versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Backup Aaron Dell -- who happens to be sporting the league's best peripherals (1.75 GAA and .939 save percentage) among goalies -- was at work for the first leg of the back-to-back set against Calgary on Friday, so Jones will get his chance to shine against the Orcas, who feature talented producers like rookie phenom Brock Boeser (point per game average) and the venerable Sedin twins, yet still only rank 29th on offense.