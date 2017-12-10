Jones will be between the pipes for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.

Jones was on the winning end of San Jose's thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over Carolina on Thursday, but has struggled mightily as of late. The third-year Shark went 1-2-0 with a 4.32 GAA and .866 save percentage over his most recent three-game stretch, so fantasy owners will be hoping that Jones was able to press the reset button in his day off Saturday.