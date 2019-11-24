Sharks' Martin Jones: Back in win column
Jones yielded one goal on 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Jones was particularly busy on the penalty kill, making 10 of his 27 saves with a Shark in the sin bin. In the end, Logan Couture rewarded his goalie's good work by scoring the overtime winner. Jones earned his seventh win in nine November starts, improving to 9-8-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 19 appearances. Jones can be considered likely to start Monday's road game against the Kings.
