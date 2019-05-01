Sharks' Martin Jones: Back on track in Game 3

Jones made 25 saves on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

A hat trick from Logan Couture was plenty of support for Jones, who didn't let a loss in Game 2 turn into a skid. Jones has allowed seven goals on 86 shots against the Avalanche, good for a .919 save percentage as the Sharks have staked out a 2-1 series lead. Expect Jones back in goal for Thursday's Game 4.