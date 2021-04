Jones stopped 32 of 34 saves in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Jones bounced back from a lackluster game Tuesday with a solid outing Friday. The 31-year-old has won seven of his last nine starts to improve to 15-8-2 in 26 outings this year. He has a 3.03 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Sharks and Kings meet again Saturday, which will likely see Devan Dubnyk drawing a spot start over Jones.