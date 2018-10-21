Sharks' Martin Jones: Backstops Sharks to home win
Jones turned aside 24 of 25 shots faced during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
This is the second straight game Jones has only conceded a single goal as his bumpy start to the season may be fading from view. With a solid team in front of him, the 28-year-old is a must-play every time he starts.
