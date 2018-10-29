Sharks' Martin Jones: Bailed out by Meier on Sunday
Jones escaped with a 4-3 overtime road win over the Ducks on Sunday, halting 27 of 30 shots through 62:12 of ice time between the pipes.
Jones saw 19 fewer shots than counterpart John Gibson, and the Sharks squandered a 3-1 lead to force overtime, but Timo Meier saved the day for Team Teal thanks to his picking up the garbage directly in front of the cage in the bonus round. Jones is now 5-3-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .900 save percentage through eight games -- the rate stats aren't all that impressive, but the Canadian puck plugger has won four straight decisions.
