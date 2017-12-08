Sharks' Martin Jones: Bailed out Thursday
Jones allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Carolina.
Jones' recent struggles continued, as he surrendered three goals on six first-period shots. The 27-year-old netminder's team picked him up in this one, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the final 25 minutes of regulation while dominating possession. He's allowed 13 goals in three appearances since a 38-save shutout against Winnipeg on Nov. 25.
