Jones allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Carolina.

Jones' recent struggles continued, as he surrendered three goals on six first-period shots. The 27-year-old netminder's team picked him up in this one, coming back from a 4-1 deficit in the final 25 minutes of regulation while dominating possession. He's allowed 13 goals in three appearances since a 38-save shutout against Winnipeg on Nov. 25.