Sharks' Martin Jones: Beat three times in loss
Jones allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.
Jones was perfect until the scoring started when the Islanders' Anders Lee knocked home a rebound on the power play late in the second period. Two more scores followed in the third period and an empty-netter later sealed it. It's been a rough start for Jones, who has allowed nine goals on 64 shots through the first three games to post a .859 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record. He'll likely take a breather for Tuesday's game against the Flyers and be back at it Thursday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...