Sharks' Martin Jones: Beaten half-dozen times
Jones made 20 saves in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
Jones failed in his bid for a ninth-straight win, but he was in tough -- the Bolts are the NHL's elite. And they rang him up for six goals, the same number Jones had allowed in total in four previous games combined. This was just an outlier -- Jones will rebound just fine next game.
