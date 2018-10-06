Sharks' Martin Jones: Beats Kings in overtime
Jones allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Kings on Friday.
Although the lack of Kings shots doesn't help Jones raise his early season save percentage that much, this was a nice bounce-back effort for Jones, who gave up four goals on just 14 shots Thursday. Jones has started at least 60 games each of the last three seasons and has posted a .915 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. He should be in that neighborhood again in 2018-19.
