Sharks' Martin Jones: Beats Wild

Jones allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Wild on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has won six of his last seven starts, but Jones owns a .909 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA during that stretch. While the wins are great, owners would probably like to see better overall numbers. Jones has allowed at least three goals in eight of 11 starts this season.

