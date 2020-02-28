Sharks' Martin Jones: Beneficiary in comeback win

Jones saved 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Jones allowed two goals in the first period, but he settled down after that for a solid outing. Logan Couture's overtime tally capped the comeback. Jones improved to 15-19-2 with a 3.08 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 37 appearances this year. Aaron Dell has started to fade a bit recently -- Jones could get another look against the Penguins on Saturday.